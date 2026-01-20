Two arrested following disturbance in the night

Source: New Zealand Police

Two men face charges after being disturbed interfering with a vehicle in central Auckland this morning.

Auckland Central Police responded to reports of two men rummaging through a Mazda Demio parked on Cross Street at around 1.43am.

“A resident had heard a disturbance and had seen two men allegedly rummaging through the vehicle and trying to start it,” acting Inspector Mark Clayton, acting Auckland Central Area Prevention Manager says.

“We had a unit on scene within minutes, who stopped the pair in their tracks before they could leave the area.”

The two men, aged 42 and 47, were arrested without incident.

Acting Inspector Clayton says the Demio had been reported stolen earlier in the night from a Glenfield address.

“The pair we arrested on Cross Street have been charged with unlawful interfering with a motor vehicle and will appear in the Auckland District Court today,” he says.

“Stolen vehicles are often used to commit further offending in the community, so it’s fantastic we were able to stop this pair thanks to a resident in the area quickly reporting suspicious behaviour.”

The stolen Demio has been recovered, and enquiries are ongoing into the original theft of the vehicle.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

