Springboks legend won’t hold grudge if Tony Brown chooses All Blacks

Former South Africa captain Jean de Villiers says he will not hold a grudge should Tony Brown decide to exit the Springboks and return to New Zealand ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Following Scott Robertson’s shock departure as All Blacks head coach last week, New Zealand Rugby are searching for his successor midway through a Rugby World Cup cycle.

Jamie Joseph has been touted as the favourite to take over and that has linked Brown to a position within the next All Blacks coaching group, despite being the Springboks’ assistant coach.

Speculation is rife that Brown and Joseph will once again combine ahead of the global tournament in Australia, with the pair long-time colleagues having coached together at the Highlanders and in Japan.

It would be a huge blow for the Springboks should that happen with Brown playing a significant role in their development since the 2023 World Cup triumph.

Brown is contracted to South Africa Rugby and has confirmed to The Post that he has no out-clause with the Springboks that would allow him to coach the All Blacks in the wake of Robertson’s sacking – and nor has he been tapped on the shoulder by NZR.

“I’m obviously contracted,” Brown told The Post. “I don’t have an out of my contract, so I’m back in South Africa [until the Rugby World Cup].”

It raises the prospect of NZR needing to pay a huge break-fee to SA Rugby if they want to pursue Brown.

De Villiers told the Boks Unpacked podcast the conundrum Brown faced is “an extremely difficult one”.

“It’s an interesting one. As a human being, I absolutely only have praise and respect for Tony Brown, I think he’s a fantastic guy,” de Villiers said.

“I had the pleasure of playing one season with him at the Stormers and I’ve spent some time with him since he’s been back in his coaching role, and he is just a top person.

“You go in and you become a coach, and you want to be successful in that role as well. He’s been fantastically successful with the Springboks with what he’s added.

“If you can potentially be in the situation where he is closer to his family, it makes more sense for him in his personal capacity and for his family, and maybe financially etc. Can we hold it against him? I don’t think you can.

“But is he the kind of person who will just leave a project halfway through? I don’t think he will either, so it’s an extremely difficult one.”

On Monday, South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus took to social media by posting a meme of Brown, captioned, ‘I’m not leaving’, but there will concern among Boks fans that he will want to go back to their historic rivals.

“Either way I think the right thing will happen. Throw in Rassie Erasmus’ name there and I’m pretty sure his contract with Tony Brown will have been watertight,” de Villiers said.

NZR is in the early stages of the recruitment process, with chair David Kirk saying last week they would “cast the net wide”.

