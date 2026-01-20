Fire Safety – Fire restrictions eased in Hawke’s Bay

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Rain and cooler temperatures have eased the fire risk in parts of Hawke’s Bay, which has enabled Fire and Emergency New Zealand to reduce restrictions on open air fires in some places and remove them in others.

From today (Tuesday 20 January) the Ahuriri-Heretaunga, Tukituki West and Tukituki East zones will move from a total prohibition to a Restricted Fire Season. This means farmers and orchardists, contractors, forestry contractors and others can still carry out controlled burns on their land if they need to, but they will need a permit from Fire and Emergency which provides clear guidelines and advice on how to use fire safely. It also allows people to apply for permits for recreational fires like bonfires.

At the same time, the other parts of Hawke’s Bay that have been under a Restricted Season will move to an open season, where fires can be lit without a permit provided people use common sense and follow basic fire safety principles. These zones are Wairoa Inland, Wairoa Coast, Te Haroto, Esk-Tutaekuri, Tararua West, Tararua East Tararua Central, Porangahau and Southern Hawke’s Bay Coast.

Fire and Emergency District Manager Tony Kelly has thanked the community for taking notice of the fire safety messages over the previous few weeks, when Hawke’s Bay was at high risk of fires.

“The recent rain has helped reduce the danger, but there is a lot of summer left and it will only take a few hot and windy days for vegetation to dry out,” he says.

“If you’re planning a fire, please keep your burn piles small – that is, under 3m – only light one pile at a time and make sure they are fully extinguished before dusk.

“Go back afterwards and check that they stay cold.”