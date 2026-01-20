Luxon speech devoid of policy or vision

Source: NZCTU

NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi president Sandra Grey is calling out the National Party leader for failing to address the concerns of working people at a time when a positive vision for the country is desperately needed.

“Christopher Luxon evidently has no ideas to improve the material conditions and economic wellbeing of working people,” said Grey.

“The speech was devoid of any plans, policies, or actions that will help working people, their families, and communities. Luxon has instead delivered policies that have made it harder for working people to get ahead. Removing pay equity, cutting the minimum wage in real terms for three years. Ending Fair Pay Agreements.

“Despite rising unemployment, and record New Zealanders leaving the country, the speech had nothing to help lift wages or create new jobs. Despite 68% of workers getting a payrise less than inflation last year, there was nothing to help working people pay the bills.

“All we heard today was a promise that his government will continue to oversee further cuts, and the further deterioration of public services.

“Luxon gutted public services and overseen a massive transfer of wealth to the rich in the form of tax cuts.

“In the Mood of the Workforce survey released today, Luxon was put on notice by New Zealand workers who are totally sick and tired of this visionless government.

“After being elected on a platform of dealing with the cost-of-living crisis, the Government has not only failed to address it, they have actively made it worse.

“It’s time for change. We need real leadership to deal with the generational challenges that New Zealand is grappling with,” said Grey.

