New Zealand and Palau eye the next two Pacific Forums

Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealand and Palau have agreed to cooperate closely on Pacific regional issues, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“As the next two hosts of the Pacific Islands Forum, it’s important that New Zealand and Palau forge an even closer partnership,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters has held high-level talks in Koror, Palau today, meeting with President Surangel Whipps Jr, Minister of State Gustav Aitaro and other members of President Whipps’ Cabinet.

“New Zealand stands ready to assist Palau with its hosting of this year’s Forum in practical ways, and we were pleased to discuss that with President Whipps today.

“We want to ensure that we can get the most out of the next two Forums, for the benefit of the Pacific, including by attracting the greatest possible support for our region from development partners in line with Pacific priorities.

“The region faces a very challenging global strategic environment, and in this context Pacific countries best advance our shared interests when we work together, showing strength through unity.

“Our discussions today have been a valuable opportunity for our countries to share perspectives on a diverse range of issues affecting the Pacific as we gear up to take on these important regional leadership roles.

“Pacific regionalism matters because the challenges we face, including ocean health, fisheries management and economic resilience, cross borders. When the Forum speaks with one voice, it speaks with authority – and that matters in a world where small nations must stand together to be heard.”

Today’s discussions also canvassed areas of bilateral cooperation between Palau and New Zealand, including on protecting the ocean, which makes up more than a third of New Zealand’s overall development assistance to Palau.

“The health of the ocean is central to Pacific livelihoods. By working together, Palau and New Zealand can safeguard this resource for future generations,” Mr Peters says.

Palau is home to the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner (OPOC) and Mr Peters announced a year-long extension of New Zealand’s support for the Office, totalling NZ$1.1 million.

Mr Peters will travel to Nadi tomorrow, where he will meet with his Fijian counterpart, Sakiasi Ditoka, other members of Fiji’s Cabinet, as well as Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa.

MIL OSI