Crews push forward on either side of SH2 Waioweka Gorge

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Crews continue working from both ends of the SH2 Waioweka Gorge, as there is currently no safe access through the central section.

Damage is extensive, and the full condition of the road and underlying structures remain uncertain until debris can be safely cleared.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) Controller SH2 Waioweka Gorge Response and Recovery, Rob Service says he is confident in the work underway.

“Our contractors are progressing well and continuing to push forward on what is a very large and complex task.

“Our focus remains on restoring at least one lane of access. We do not yet know what this will look like or when it will be possible, but we will share updates as soon as we can.”

Gisborne side progress:

Crews have fully cleared 2 slips today.

Work continues on drainage and clearing blocked culverts.

Teams are also supporting vehicle recovery where safe access allows.

Ōpōtiki side progress:

Crews remain on track to remove 60 large truck loads of material from what’s called the Goldsmith slip – the first from the Ōpōtiki side and potentially largest (approx. 110 metres high and up to 60 metres wide).

An additional truck has been brought in, with 8 trucks and 3 diggers now active on this side.

Two additional crews are focusing on drainage and opening culverts to reduce the risk of further issues.

NZTA is closely monitoring the upcoming weather system. The network is already in a fragile state, and there is a risk that more loose material may come down. Recovery work will pause if conditions become unsafe for crews on the ground.

“With a significant weather system expected tomorrow afternoon, our current plan is to withdraw crews from the Gorge if orange or red alerts are in place.

“Keeping our crew safe is paramount. This will allow crews to rest and return safely on Friday to continue recovery efforts over the long weekend,” says Mr Service.

State Highway 35 (SH35) and SH2 south of Gisborne remain open, but long detours are required.

There is a significant increase in traffic on SH2 south of Gisborne and large numbers of vehicles through to Bayview.

Travellers should delay travel where possible or allow significant extra time if using SH35 or SH5. With more wet weather on the way its important people slow down, be patient and drive with care and to the conditions.

A reminder that the Waikare Acrow bridge on State Highway 2 at Pūtōrino, between Wairoa and Napier, is a single lane, priority give way bridge. If you’re travelling north toward Wairoa, you will have right of way. If you’re heading south toward Napier, you need to slow down and be ready to stop at the bridge.

NZTA acknowledges SH2 is the primary connection between Gisborne, Tairāwhiti, and the Bay of Plenty. There is no short or convenient detour, and the disruption is significant for communities and freight movement.

The attached map shows the initial recovery sites. Please note this map is indicative only and will be updated as surveys are completed. Early assessments indicate there are around 40 slips ranging in size and scale – not all of them will be shown on there.

View larger site map [PDF, 3.6 MB]

We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this significant disruption. Further updates will be provided as soon as additional assessments and clearance work can safely continue.

