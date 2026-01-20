New iron treatment proposed for people who have experienced low phosphate levels

Source: PHARMAC

Pharmac is asking for feedback on a proposal to fund a new iron treatment, ferric derisomaltose (Monofer), in hospitals from 1 March 2026.

Ferric derisomaltose (Monofer) is an iron infusion given through an IV drip. It is used for people with low iron levels who have experienced low phosphate levels (hypophosphataemia) after other iron infusions.

If the proposal is approved, Pharmac’s Acting Manager of Pharmaceutical Funding, Josh Wiles, says the medicine would provide an important option for people who cannot use other funded iron infusions because of low phosphate levels.

“Our clinical advisors have told us that ferric derisomaltose is less likely to cause hypophosphataemia than other iron infusions, which means it could help people maintain phosphate levels while treating iron deficiency,” Wiles says.

Hypophosphataemia is a rare but serious side effect of some iron infusions. It means having low levels of phosphate in the blood, a mineral that is important for healthy bones, muscles, and energy.

Wiles says the proposal follows the discontinuation of another iron treatment, iron as sucrose (Venofer).

“The supplier of Venofer is stopping production, and supplies are expected to run out by March 2026. Funding ferric derisomaltose will mean that people who need it will continue to have access to an iron infusion option,” he says.

Pharmac is keen to hear from patients, health professionals, pharmacists, and anyone interested in this change.

The public consultation closes at 5pm, Friday 30 January 2026. Pharmac will consider the feedback received before making a decision on the funding proposal.