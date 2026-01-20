Key concession decision provides certainty for Milford tourism

Source: New Zealand Government

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka has confirmed a decision to grant a long-term concession for the operation of key visitor infrastructure at Milford Sound Piopiotahi.

The next step will be to negotiate the terms and conditions of the concession.

“My focus is on fixing the basics by making sure core visitor infrastructure works well, while also building the future by providing the certainty needed to plan and invest,” Mr Potaka says.

‘We are focused on protecting our world-class natural environment, supporting jobs and regional economies, and ensuring visitors can experience Milford Sound Piopiotahi safely and responsibly.”

The concession will enable Milford Sound Tourism Limited to continue managing the visitor terminal and carparks through to 2050, providing long-term certainty for essential infrastructure in one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most important conservation areas. That certainty comes with expectations to work transparently with the community and the Department to realise our aspirations for this special place.

“Milford Sound Piopiotahi is a taonga for all New Zealanders, and it is important we get the balance right between conservation protection and safe, well-managed access.”

Milford Sound Tourism Limited has operated in the area for several decades and recently announced a shareholder partnership with Ngāi Tahu.

“I welcome that partnership. It strengthens alignment with Tangata Whenua and recognises the deep cultural significance of this place.”

“I have asked officials to progress this work over the coming months, including appropriate measures to carry out statutory obligations, provide for the capital investment the area needs, and to consider wider tourism system interests.”

The decision builds on the Government’s wider commitment to conservation and tourism in the Milford corridor, including an $8.2 million investment from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy.

“This decision ensures Milford Sound Piopiotahi is cared for properly, now and into the future,” Mr Potaka says.



