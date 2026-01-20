Driver arrested after crashing into Auckland City Mission

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

A driver fled on foot after crashing into the Auckland City Mission building in the central city this morning.

Police said they were called at about 10am on Tuesday after a vehicle collided with the side of a building on Hobson Street, just after the busy Wellesley Street West intersection.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene but had since been located and arrested.

No pedestrians were injured.

Auckland City Mission confirmed the incident happened at their HomeGround building, but would not comment further.

