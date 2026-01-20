‘Heavy blow’ for Breakers with Rob Baker’s season over

Source: Radio New Zealand

American import Rob Baker will miss the remainder of the New Zealand Breakers’ NBL season after sustaining a significant knee injury.

Baker suffered the injury during the team’s 104-86 road victory against the Cairns Taipans on Saturday.

Scans in Melbourne confirmed he had ruptured the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

He will require surgery and faces a rehabilitation period that will keep him off the court for the rest of the campaign.

Breakers head of basketball operations, Dillon Boucher, said the news was a heavy blow for both the player and the club.

“We are absolutely devastated for Rob. Since arriving, he has been a consummate professional and a vital part of our starting group. To see his season end like this, especially after such a gritty win in Cairns, is heartbreaking.

“Rob has the full support of the entire BNZ Breakers organisation. We will do everything we can to assist him through his surgery and rehabilitation process.”

Baker will remain with the team in the immediate term as he prepares for surgery.

The club will evaluate its roster options over the coming days.

They are in Melbourne to play their final Ignite Cup game against the South East Melbourne Phoenix. The team returns home to Spark Arena for a fixture against the Adelaide 36ers on Friday.

