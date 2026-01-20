Fire crews battle blaze at Christchurch Hospital

Source: Radio New Zealand

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at Christchurch Hospital.

Fire and Emergency confirmed eight crews are at the hospital after being alerted by an automatic alarm about 12.25pm.

A fire was found in a power supply room.

A St John spokesperson said their assistance was not required at present.

Health NZ has been approached for comment.

