Fire crews battle blaze at Christchurch Hospital

Source: Radio New Zealand
Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at Christchurch Hospital.
Fire and Emergency confirmed eight crews are at the hospital after being alerted by an automatic alarm about 12.25pm.
A fire was found in a power supply room.
A St John spokesperson said their assistance was not required at present.
Health NZ has been approached for comment.
