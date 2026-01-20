Why Timothée Chalamet is perfect for Marty Supreme

Source: Radio New Zealand

Actor Timothée Chalamet has a restless energy that made him perfect for the part of table tennis player Marty Mauser in the new film, Marty Supreme, the movie’s director says.

Set in 1950s New York, Marty Supreme –loosely based on American table tennis player Marty Reisman – is written and directed by Josh Safdie, known for previous films including Daddy Longlegs, Good Time, Uncut Gems.

Alongside Chalamet as the amateur table tennis player dreaming of superstardom are Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher in supporting roles.

Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme.

