Four-vehicle crash blocks Lindis Pass

A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays after blocking a lane on State Highway 8 in the Lindis Pass.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Birchwood Road between Omarama and Tarras shortly after 11am on Tuesday.

Police said the northbound lane travelling towards Twizel has been blocked after the crash involving three to four vehicles.

One person is believed to have minor injuries.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said motorists should expect delays and follow the directions of emergency services at the scene.

St John has been contacted for comment.

