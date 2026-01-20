10-year-old aces high school exams

Source: Radio New Zealand

Raymond Hsu holds his breath, staring at the screen as the NZQA results page loads. A few seconds later, the 10-year-old erupts — screaming, flapping his arms, jumping around the room as his father films the moment. Merit grades. In NCEA Level 1 and 2 exams typically sat by students five or six years older.

“Where’s your excellence?” his father, Michael, teases, referring to Raymond’s prediction last year. Laughing and buzzing, he quips: “It’s nowhere!”

The scene is a sharp contrast to the softly spoken Porirua Year 6 student now appearing opposite me on the screen, gaze shifting, thoughts racing. That quietness once led educators to question whether Raymond was ready for advanced study alongside older students. It also meant he was reserved only as a “back-up” for a Wellington maths competition.

