Weather News – Relentless Heavy Rain and Strong Winds – MetService

Source: MetService

Covering period of Monday 19th – Friday 23rd January

Yellow Heavy Rain Watch for Northland

Yellow Heavy Rain Watches for Auckland (north of the Harbour Bridge), Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula

A Low with tropical origins likely to impact New Zealand’s weather from Wednesday.

Significant severe weather continues this week with heavy rain and strong winds for the North Island.

Northland is under an active Yellow Heavy Rain Watch until midday on Tuesday the 20th of January as showers continue. Additionally, severe thunderstorms with localised downpours of 25-40 mm/h possible for Northland this evening (Monday) through until early Tuesday morning. Yellow Heavy Rain Watches have also been issued for Auckland (north of the Harbour Bridge), Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula for Tuesday.

Why so much rain for Northland? MetService Meteorologist Devlin Lynden says, “A persistent moisture-laden easterly flow has been drawn down from the tropics. As the moisture is pushed onto the coastal ranges, it is forced upward, this cools the air down and allows that moisture to condense and fall out as rain… and a lot of it.”

On Tuesday, heavy rain is expected to affect parts of Northland, particularly the northern and eastern coasts. Heavy rain is also possible about Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and northern Hawke’s Bay. As well as strong easterlies expected in the north of the North Island.

On Wednesday, a low of tropical origin moving southeast, is expected to approach the North Island, bringing heavy rain and strong east to northeast winds. For Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula there is a chance that northeast winds will reach severe gale in exposed places.

On Thursday, the path and strength of the low originating from the tropics is very uncertain. It is likely that it will pass over or close to the North Island and may extend a trough onto the South Island. Heavy rain and strong winds are possible in many northern and central parts of the country.

On Friday, although there remains much uncertainty, the low should move off to the east of mainland New Zealand.

MetService meteorologist Alanna Burrows says, “With more heavy rain expected for Northland, who have already experienced significant flooding this past weekend, please prepare and check in on your neighbours. Keep up to date with Civil Defence Northland too.”

Find our latest warnings at www.metservice.com/warnings and our Severe Weather Outlook at www.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-outlook.

