Source: New Zealand Government

[Statement was signed in Kiribati on 19 January 2026 by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters and Kiribati Vice President Honourable Dr. Teuea Toatu.]

TE MAURI DIALOGUE

Kiribati – New Zealand Statement of Partnership- Tei Wawaaki n Ararakea te Maeuraoi

This Statement of Partnership sets out the shared principles, priorities and understandings that will guide cooperation and engagement between the Government of the Republic of Kiribati and the Government of New Zealand over the five-year period from 2026-2030.

In coming together in this partnership, we affirm that our long-established relationship is founded on mutual respect and friendship. We recognise this relationship is grounded in shared Pacific identity and culture and strengthened by the growing links between our peoples and our common interests in the Blue Pacific Continent. As our relationship continues to grow we will be able to increasingly discuss issues of mutual interest, acknowledging not only our shared values and priorities but also where our values and priorities differ.

We highlight the importance of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as a shared horizon to improve the lives of our peoples and our planet. We are guided by our joint commitment to the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. We acknowledge the Kiribati 20 Year Vision (KV20), the Kiribati Development Plan (KDP) and New Zealand’s goal of supporting a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Pacific.

We recognise the intensifying regional and global challenges that our countries are facing. In that context we reaffirm the shared values at the heart of our partnership – including a common commitment to addressing the threat posed by climate change; promoting, respecting, and advancing human rights and democratic governance; and working with Pacific and other partners towards peace, prosperity, and sustainability. In addition, we recognise the importance of cooperation in the Pacific Islands Forum and other regional and international fora to the achievement of our goals under this Partnership.

Koaua aika boton te Reitaki – Partnership Principles

Under this Statement of Partnership, Kiribati and New Zealand will work collaboratively according to the shared principles of:

respect and understanding for our respective values and perspectives as well as for our unique cultures and traditions;

striving for solutions of mutual benefit when developing domestic and foreign policy, including considering impacts for the wider Pacific region;

collective ambition in working together for the good of present and future generations to develop effective solutions to achieve our sustainable development goals;

seeking sustainability by focusing on our long-term goals and greater resilience, and ensuring that we use environmental, financial, and human resources wisely.

Karikirake Aika A Kakawaki Ibukin Te Reitaki – Priority Areas for Cooperation

Priority Area 1: Te Reitaki | Partnership, Democracy and Values

Foster connections between our peoples and institutions, including through education, labour mobility, support for civil society and cultural exchanges.

Pursue greater understanding and strategic coordination between Kiribati and New Zealand on our respective foreign policy priorities.

Work together to progress regional priorities and strengthen coordination on multilateral issues.

Promote and advocate good governance, accountability, transparency, and democracy, and the fundamental human rights and freedoms for all.

Priority Area 2: Te Mauri | Health and Wellbeing

Improve public health outcomes for I-Kiribati, particularly in the areas of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH).

Support more inclusive and equitable health and well-being for all I-Kiribati, including improving access to healthcare for women, children, people living with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

Address the social and environmental determinants of health, particularly in the areas of critical utilities and relating to the impacts of climate change.

Priority Area 3: Te Raoi | Peace and Security

Engage in open dialogue on shared security challenges, guided by regional commitments including the Biketawa Declaration, Boe Declaration and Blue Pacific Ocean of Peace Declaration.

Promote partnership on maritime, aviation and land management.

Build and enhance the key drivers for resilience to minimise the impact of climate change and disasters.

Priority Area 4: Te Tabomoa | Prosperity

Strengthen economic resilience and governance including through agreed reforms, support and opportunities for closer economic integration, including through PACER Plus.

Invest in Kiribati’s human resource development, from early childhood development through to vocational and tertiary education, to support improved employment opportunities, productivity and economic growth.

Continue and grow our close partnership in sustainable fisheries management and development as a vehicle for economic development, including cooperation in regional fisheries architecture.

Te boraoi n iango – Shared Understandings

To give practical effect to our ambitions, Kiribati and New Zealand will hold each other mutually accountable under this Statement of Partnership, with a strong focus on results.

To achieve this, we will work together in the following ways:

Support regular bilateral Ministerial visits and consultations on issues of mutual interest, including planned regular meetings between our President/Prime Minister and Foreign Ministers.

Hold annual Partnership Talks to discuss progress made in the priority areas set out in this Statement.

Cooperate to protect and promote regional approaches and institutions to address regional issues and opportunities.

Coordinate long-term and predictable development assistance in agreed priority areas in line with the KV20, Kiribati Development Plans and Kiribati Foreign Policy 2024.

Pursue development activities that are inclusive, sustainable, resilient, and effective.

This Statement of Partnership will take effect on the date of its signature. Any jointly approved amendment to the partnership principles, or priorities will be decided by both Partners in writing.

