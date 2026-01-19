Tararua district caught between anniversary days

Source: Radio New Zealand

Tararua’s mayor says many in his district observe anniversary days celebrating areas north and south of it, but they don’t get an extra stat day.

The area includes the town of Dannevirke and borders Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay.

Officially its anniversary day was Monday — which was Wellington’s and encompassed the whole lower North Island.

But, due to its vicinity, Tararua Mayor Scott Gilmore told RNZ it was common for people to take Hawke’s Bay’s day too in October as annual leave.

“There is really close family connections, historical ties.”

Gilmore said often on those days there were events people liked to go to and they were prepared to take the day off for.

He said Tararua was unique because it was in an area which bordered three other regions – Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

“We do have lots and lots of connections with other regions.”

The mayor noted the region did not officially get two stat holidays.

“If only that was the case, I’m sure people would be delighted but for the entire Tararua District Wellington Anniversary is our official day off.”

Gilmore said it would be great for Tararua to have its own day which reflected the district.

“The anniversary days are a real historic carry over from very, very, very old provincial government.

“You know, whether we have a direct connection with Wellington is probably not true.”

He said the area having its own day could make the public holidays more meaningful.

