Police spoke to group of pedestrians shortly before one was killed in Northland’s Bay of Islands

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Richard Tindiller

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Northland’s Bay of Islands in the early hours of Sunday morning was spoken to by police shortly before the crash.

Police said at 12.10am on Sunday, the man was hit on Puketona Rd, near the Garden Court intersection in Haruru.

The man died at the scene despite medical assistance being provided.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Matt Srhoj, said at the time of the crash a marked police patrol car was in the area and had spoken with a group of pedestrians seen walking on the road.

“The crash occurred a short time later, where a member of the public’s vehicle struck one of the pedestrians.”

Srhoj said due to the patrol car being present just before the crash police had decided to refer the incident to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

A critical incident investigation would also be carried out.

The driver of the vehicle which hit the man stopped immediately, Srhoj said, and the vehicle had been seized by police.

“This is an incredibly tragic event for all concerned, and our thoughts are with the pedestrian’s family at this difficult time.

“Support is also in place for our two frontline members who were in the police vehicle at the time the crash occurred.

“This has been devastating for them, and it is the last thing anyone would have wanted to happen.”

As part of the investigation police wanted to hear from anyone in the area or with information.

Srhoj said police particularly wanted to hear from anyone travelling through Haruru between 11.55pm on Saturday, January 17 and 12.10am on Sunday, January 18.

Anyone with dash camera footage or who saw the pedestrians should call police on 105 using the reference number 260118/4319.

