Investigation ongoing into pedestrian’s death in Haruru Falls

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Superintendent Matt Srhoj, Northland District Commander:

An investigation is continuing into the circumstances around the death of a pedestrian in Haruru Falls at the weekend.

A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Puketona Road just after 12.10am on Sunday, 18 January.

Sadly, he died at the scene despite medical assistance being provided at the time.

At the time of the crash, a marked Police patrol vehicle was in the area. This unit had slowed down on Puketona Road to speak with pedestrians who had been seen walking on the road.

The crash occurred a short time later, where a member of the public’s vehicle struck one of the pedestrians.

Due to the presence of the patrol vehicle just prior to the crash, Police have made the decision to refer the incident to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

A critical incident investigation will also be carried out.

Police can confirm the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stopped immediately after the crash. This vehicle has been seized, and a thorough scene examination has been carried out by serious crash investigators.

Our enquiries will continue into the crash.

This is an incredibly tragic event for all concerned, and our thoughts are with the pedestrian’s family at this difficult time.

Support is also in place for our two frontline members who were in the Police vehicle at the time the crash occurred. This has been devastating for them, and it is the last thing anyone would have wanted to happen.

Police will look to release further information about the man in due course.

As part of enquiries, Police would like to hear from anyone in the area or with information.

We particularly want to hear from anyone travelling through Haruru Falls between 11.55pm on Saturday 17 January, and 12.10am on Sunday 18 January.

If you have dash camera footage or noticed the pedestrians, please contact Police on 105 using the reference number 260118/4319.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI