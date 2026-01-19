Energy Initiatives – Politicians go head-to-head on New Zealand’s energy future at Electrify Queenstown 2026

Source: DESTINATION QUEENSTOWN & LAKE WĀNAKA TOURISM

Queenstown, New Zealand (19 January 2026) Award-winning summit Electrify Queenstown will return in May 2026 with a power-packed programme combining political debate, high-profile speakers, immersive electric experiences and practical advice for businesses and households ready to electrify.

Delivered by Destination Queenstown, with principal sponsor Aurora Energy, Electrify Queenstown 2026 will be held across three days at the Queenstown Events Centre, from Sunday 17 May to Tuesday 19 May 2026.

The centrepiece will be The Future of New Zealand’s Energy System: Political Debate, bringing together representatives from National, Labour, the Green Party, and The Opportunity Party for a rare on-stage energy discussion, moderated by leading journalist Paddy Gower.

Electrify Queenstown 2026 also features a strong line-up of national and international speakers shaping the future of electrification, energy and transport, along with panel discussions on everything from electrification myth-busting to finance.

Beyond the stage, the summit is known for its immersive, real-world electric experiences and demonstrations. Attendees will be able to visit smart homes and businesses, get hands-on with the latest e-bikes, e-boats, e-vehicles, solar panels, batteries, heat pumps, and household tech, and also receive practical, direct advice in the How-to-Hub, hosted by Queenstown Electrification Accelerator.

Earlybird tickets are on sale now.

Mat Woods, Chief Executive of Destination Queenstown & Lake Wānaka Tourism, says Electrify Queenstown continues to evolve as electrification gathers pace.

“Across the country we’re seeing electrification move from early adoption to the mainstream, and this summit captures that moment – bringing together political leaders, global thinkers and real-world examples to show what’s possible, what’s next, and how communities and businesses can be part of the transition.

“And with the General Election this October, Electrify Queenstown 2026 will provide an opportunity to hear directly from politicians about how they plan to power New Zealand’s future.”

Speakers and panellists include renewable electricity advocate, entrepreneur and inventor Dr Saul Griffith, Rewiring Aotearoa’s Mike Casey, and Queenstown-based Xero founder Sir Rod Drury, all returning for a second year, along with Aotearoa environmentalist and entrepreneur Izzy Fenwick.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor John Glover says: “Electrification is vital for the future of the district and as a business owner, I’ve seen firsthand how smart energy choices can strengthen resilience and reduce long-term costs.

“Electrify Queenstown is valuable because it shows what’s already working, locally. It gives people practical confidence that these solutions are achievable, scalable and relevant to our community.”

Electrify Queenstown 2026 is proudly supported by principal sponsor Aurora Energy, along with supporting sponsors Air New Zealand, Westpac, Queenstown Lakes District Council, TomTom Productions, and Queenstown Catering.

Richard Fletcher, Chief Executive of Aurora Energy, says the company is pleased to be principal sponsor for the third consecutive year.

“This event continues to play a vital role in helping businesses and households understand the benefits of electrification, from cost savings and efficiency gains to reducing emissions and building resilience.

“As the owner of the main electricity distribution network in Queenstown, our role is to ensure the network is safe, reliable, and ready to meet growing demand. We are investing in our network across the Wakatipu area, and have a number of projects underway to support growth and enable future energy choices. As demand for electricity continues to rise, we remain committed to ensuring our network is ready.”

For the first time, Electrify Queenstown 2026 will introduce ticketing, including early-bird pricing, to ensure the event remains financially sustainable into the future.

“It allows us to keep bringing in world-class speakers, immersive experiences and practical content, while building a platform that’s sustainable for the long term,” Woods says.

Tickets are now on sale for Electrify Queenstown 2026, with options to attend individual days, events, or the full three-day programme.

Day 1 – Sunday 17 May: Electric Experiences

Community and business-focused electric tours, demonstrations and exhibitions showcasing electrification in action

Day 2 – Monday 18 May: Business Innovation, Investment & Policy

Keynote speakers, political debate, and finance and investment panels, aimed at business leaders, boards,decision-makers and the community

Day 3 – Tuesday 19 May: How to Electrify

Practical, hands-on sessions for business owners, operators and teams focused on implementation, cost savings and real-world solutions

For more information, visit www.electrifyqueenstown.co.nz

MIL OSI