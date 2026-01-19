GMA Capital Partners Joins United Nations Global Compact Network Singapore

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 January 2026 – GMA Capital Partners has joined the United Nations Global Compact Network Singapore (UNGCNS), reflecting the firm’s engagement with internationally recognised principles on responsible business conduct and sustainable development.

Headquartered in Singapore, GMA Capital Partners is a principal investment firm focused on long-term investments, structured capital solutions, and cross-border partnerships across real-economy sectors, including infrastructure, energy transition, logistics, and strategic industrial markets. Participation in UNGCNS provides a local platform for engagement with the United Nations Global Compact’s Ten Principles covering human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as access to regional dialogue and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

UNGCNS is the Singapore local network of the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, supporting companies in aligning strategies and operations with universal principles and advancing broader sustainable development objectives.

Chasen Nevett, Managing Partner of GMA Capital Partners, said:

“Joining the United Nations Global Compact Network Singapore reflects our intention to align with globally recognised principles of responsible business and to engage constructively with the sustainability dialogue in Singapore and the region. Our focus remains on disciplined capital allocation into real-economy assets, where governance, regulatory alignment, and long-term resilience are integral to value creation.”

GMA Capital Partners’ approach to sustainability emphasises commercial discipline, transparency, and the consideration of transition-related risks and opportunities relevant to asset durability and long-term performance. The firm looks forward to engaging with UNGCNS programmes and contributing to ongoing discussions on sustainable finance and responsible business practices.

