Body found on rocks on Auckland’s North Shore by member of public

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Richard Tindiller

A member of the public has found a body on rocks on Auckland’s North Shore.

Police said the body was found near Gilberd Place in Torbay shortly before 4pm Monday.

An investigation into how the person died was now underway, a spokesperson said, and the death was being treated as unexplained.

A scene examination took place on Monday afternoon.

Police said they would provide further information, when they were in a position to do so.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand