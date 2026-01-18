Urgent advice sought on rockpool collections

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has asked for urgent advice on how to deal with reports of rockpools on Whangaparāoa Peninsula and other areas being stripped of marine life, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones and Parliamentary Under-Secretary Jenny Marcroft say.

“I have asked Fisheries New Zealand officials to provide the advice with urgency given the situation at Army Bay and elsewhere,” Mr Jones says.

In October 2025, the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust requested a two-year temporary fisheries closure over the Rodney, Hibiscus Coast, and East Coast Bays coastline and some Hauraki Gulf islands.

FNZ has collated submissions received during public consultation and has received feedback from the trust.

“I acknowledge people are concerned at what they say is the indiscriminate collection of marine life at intertidal rockpools. These shellfish and other marine creatures reportedly being collected in large numbers by often big groups of people are crucial for the health of these ecosystems,” Mr Jones says.

“Along with any potential fisheries closures, I am considering what else can be done to dissuade people from collecting marine life that is not traditionally eaten and is at risk of disappearing from some areas completely. These measures could include prohibitions on the collection of certain species not usually taken for food, and social media campaigns at educating collectors from all cultures about the risks of taking large amounts of sea creatures from tiny ecosystems.”

Ms Marcroft has in the past week travelled to Whangaparāoa Peninsula accompanied by Fisheries staff and met concerned residents, as well as Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust representatives.

“We’re working with all parties to find a solution to the issue that is satisfactory to all, but we need to make sure there are no unintended consequences, such as for oyster farmers who legitimately collect spat from beaches,” Ms Marcroft says.

“It is important to acknowledge that no one in this situation is breaking the law but it is clear that this level of collection of marine life from these intertidal pools is not sustainable.

“Minister Jones and I are determined to ensure these areas recover and thrive so that all Kiwis can enjoy them.”

MIL OSI