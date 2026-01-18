Person dies day after serious crash in Whakatāne

Source: Radio New Zealand

A person has died the day after a single-car crash near Whakatāne.

Emergency services were called to Tahuna Rd about 3.40pm on Saturday.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash initially, but police said one of the pair had now died.

The other person remained in a serious condition in hospital.

The road was closed but had since reopened.

