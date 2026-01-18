Significant damage means SH2 Waioweka Gorge will remain closed for weeks

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

State Highway 2 through the Waioweka Gorge will likely remain closed for several weeks, following extensive damage from severe rainfall and multiple large slips.

A huge 322mm rain in 48 hours (double the area’s January average) turned gullies into waterfalls, overwhelmed and blocked culverts and triggered widespread debris flows across the road.

Crews have been working hard throughout the weekend, at both ends of the gorge, to clear smaller slips to gain access to larger areas of damage.

Geotechnical investigations and drone surveys confirm the situation is far more complex than first anticipated.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) Waikato and Bay of Plenty Manager for Maintenance and Operations, Roger Brady says the scale of the damage means people should be prepared for a longer closure.

“We want to be upfront that this is not something we can fix in a few days. The damage is significant, and reopening the road safely will likely take a few weeks.

“Our crews are doing everything they safely can, but the sheer number of slips and continuing amount of debris falling mean this is a complex and challenging situation. The safety of our crews will always come first.”

There are two significant slips sites at either end of the gorge, which have now been declared safe to begin work on. Crews will proceed with caution to begin to remove slip material this afternoon.

The immediate focus is on removing debris where possible and clearing blocked culverts so the road surface and underlying structures can be properly assessed once river levels recede.

“Initial estimates indicate up to 40 slips in total, including 4 to 8 larger slips. Given the scale of damage and uncertainty about the condition of the road underneath the debris, we expect the closure to extend well beyond a short-term response,” says Mr Brady.

People are urged to delay travel where possible or allow plenty of extra time for a long detours either via State Highway 35 or State Highway 5. NZTA crews will continue monitoring and maintaining the detour route to ensure it remains safe and accessible.

Further updates will be provided as soon as additional assessments can safely continue.

