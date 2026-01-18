Shaken Black Foils skipper Peter Burling raises concerns about SailGP fleet safety

Source: Radio New Zealand

“Pretty shaken” Black Foils skipper Peter Burling is taking stock, while overseeing crucial repairs to the team boat, after a disastrous Perth SailGP outing at Freemantle.

Damage sustained in a collision with the Swiss boat on the opening day of the new season saw the Kiwi team sidelined after just one race.

Black Foils co-chief executive and driver Burling said it was obviously disappointing to take no further part in the regatta.

He did not believe his team were at , after the Swiss crew crashed into the back of the Kiwi F50 boat, although his view differed from that of course officials.

As well as missing the day’s racing, the Kiwi team were also handed a seven-point penalty for the event and will therefore be deducted three season points.

An eight-point penalty was initially handed down, but was reduced after an appeal. Burling expressed considerable frustration with the situation.

“We obviously saw the incident a different way to the umpires, so made an appeal, and disagree with the subsequent outcome,” he said.

“They have made their decision and we have to deal with it now, but believe it sets a concerning precedent for the season.

“The impact was about a metre away from me and it left me pretty shaken.

“I’m also concerned that the penalty decision sets a worrying precedent for the season and the safety of the fleet.”

The incident saw the Swiss collide with the port stern of the team’s F50. Both teams took no further part in the day’s racing, although no injuries were reported on either boat.

“We did everything we could to keep clear and I am not sure what else we could have done in the situation,” Burling said. “It’s frustrating to have an incident like this, but we just have to review from here and see what the situation is with the repairs.”

While New Zealand were also landlocked for the second day of racing, Switzerland returned to the water, finishing 10th, fifth and seventh to sit 11th of the 13 boats overall.

Burling said his team would return to the drawingboard before the next round at home on the Waitematā Harbour, starting 14 February.

“It’s certainly not the outcome we’d hoped for. It’s important now that we come together and use our time together here productively before Auckland.”

Burling added the team would work hard with SailGP to get back on the water as soon as possible.

“Everyone has seen the extent of the damage,” he said. “There is no transom on our boat.

“We will just have to see how quickly the league can rebuild the boat and see what the situation will be going forward.”

