Found, missing tramper, Kahurangi National Park

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Sergeant Jonny Evans, Police Search and Rescue.

Graham Garnett, 66, has been found sheltering in a hut in Kahurangi National Park, alive.

Graham went tramping in the Baton/Ellis River area and did not return as expected on 30 December.

An operation got underway involving Land Search and Rescue New Zealand (LandSAR) groups and specialist teams, New Zealand Defence Force, Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand and many volunteers and supporters.

On Thursday 15 January, the search team made the difficult decision to call off the search but remained ready to respond if new information came to light.

Today at about 2.30pm Graham was discovered in Venus Hut by contractors who were working in the area.

Graham has been transported to Nelson Hospital where he has been reunited with his family.

This is an amazing result. We are so pleased for Graham and his loved ones.

Obviously he has been through quite an ordeal and everyone involved in the search is delighted to hear that Graham has been found alive.

Graham’s family request privacy at this time.

