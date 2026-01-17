Update: Police rescue operation on SH 2 between Ōpōtiki and Matawai

Source: New Zealand Police

More than 40 people have been evacuated after flooding and slips shut State Highway 2 between Matawai and Ōpōtiki yesterday.

Police were alerted to the first slip about 9am on Friday, following heavy rain in the area.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Nicky Cooney says by midnight helicopters had brought out everyone stuck between the slips. Another eight people in two private addresses will be evacuated by helicopter this morning.

“It’s been a significant effort to reach so many people who were trapped, and I want to acknowledge the efforts of local helicopter pilots, New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) staff, local and regional councils, and Police Search and Rescue staff.

“It’s been a long operation, but we’re just thankful that everyone is safe – everyone we know about has been accounted for.”

Inspector Cooney says helicopters took the evacuated motorists to a local campsite, where an NZDF NH90 helicopter ferried them to evacuation centres at Matawai and Ōpōtiki.

“The recovery of the vehicles will take some time given the significant damage and number of slips through the gorge, but the main thing is nobody was hurt.”

Motorists are advised to use NZTA’s Journey Planner tool to keep up to date with the latest highway conditions: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI