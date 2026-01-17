Late lapses costly as Auckland FC go down to Melbourne City

Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland FC coach Steve Corica has bemoaned a lack of killer-instinct, following the A-League leaders’ 2-1 loss to Melbourne City.

Friday night’s defeat in Melbourne was Auckland’s third of the season – the same number of losses they suffered last season across their entire maiden campaign when they comfortably finished top on the ladder.

They remain top of this season’s standings, but Sydney FC are just two points back with two games in hand. Sydney will go to the top if they are victorious at home to Wellington Phoenix on Sunday.

Corica said his side should have done better after taking the lead into the break courtesy of a fine goal from in-form forward Lachlan Brook – the Australian’s sixth of the campaign.

“We had a couple of counter-attacks in the second half but we weren’t ruthless enough,” Corica said.

“You know, we go up 1-nil, we need to finish teams off by getting the second goal and we didn’t do that.”

The visitors had the better of a tense first half, but Melbourne City created the better chances after break, rewarded by two late goals.

The first was a contentious penalty, questioned by Corica, after a City shot struck the hand of defender Francis de Vries.

Corica was forced into an early change when captain Hiroki Sakai went down when challenging for a header.

The coach later revealed it was a hamstring problem, after the former Japanese international had returned from a lengthy stint on the sideline recovering from a similar issue.

The change meant de Vries picked up the captain’s armband, after earlier in the day it was announced that the All Whites wing back had signed an extension to stay at the club until the end of 28/29 season.

Auckland FC are at home to face the Central Coast Mariners next Saturday, 24 January.

