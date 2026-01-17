Judge accused of verbally abusing NZ First leader Winston Peters to face conduct panel

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ Insight/Dan Cook

The Chief District Court judge could be called to give evidence in the hearing of a judge accused of disrupting a New Zealand First event.

District Court Judge Ema Aitken will appear before a judicial conduct panel, after allegedly disrupting a function at Auckland’s exclusive Northern Club in 2024.

She is accused of shouting that NZ First leader Winston Peters was lying.

Judge Aitken said she didn’t shout, didn’t recognise Peters’ voice when she responded to remarks she overheard and didn’t know it was a political event.

A judicial conduct panel will review her conduct at a hearing in February.

A minute from last December indicated an intention from Judge Aitken, represented by David Jones KC, to call Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu.

“The Panel requests that the application foreshadowed by counsel for the Judge for a direction that a summons be issued to a witness should be filed by no later than Friday, 23 January 2026,” it said.

“That request applies to both the summons to the Ministry of Justice employee… and to the summons to the Chief District Court Judge.”

The panel overseeing the inquiry is led by retired Court of Appeal Judge Brendan Brown KC, and includes sitting Court of Appeal Judge Justice Jillian Mallon and former Governor-General Sir Jerry Mateparae.

It will determine facts and write a report to the attorney-general, including whether the removal of the judge is justified.

The inquiry is scheduled for Auckland next month.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand