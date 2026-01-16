Three in custody following burglary and flee

Source: New Zealand Police

Three people are in custody and enquiries are continuing following a burglary which ended in a 90 minute fleeing driver event across Auckland.

Just after 5.30am, Police received a report of three people allegedly smashing their way into a store on Moore Street, Howick.

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Robson, Counties Manukau CIB, says the group allegedly threatened a witness with a weapon (not a firearm) before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

“It appears a number of electronic goods have been taken and the trio has then fled in a recently stolen Toyota Aqua.

“Police quickly located the vehicle on Chapel Road, East Tamaki where it fled at speed.”

Acting Detective Inspector Robson says the Police Eagle helicopter quickly gained observations as the vehicle travelled through Ōtara and Flat Bush before heading south on the motorway.

“For the next hour the vehicle has been driven dangerously on the wrong side of the road and at speed, weaving in and out of traffic through Waitematā and back through to Counties Manukau before it was successfully spiked on Redoubt Road.

“The vehicle has come to a stop on Diorella Drive, Clover Park where three occupants were quickly taken into custody.”

He says one of the alleged offenders was transported to hospital after receiving a dog bite during arrest.

“I acknowledge all the staff involved this morning who worked together to apprehend these offenders.

“It’s also a reminder that quick reporting and providing as much detail as possible greatly assists us in being able to stop offenders in their tracks.”

Charges are now being considered for the three people, aged 14-15.

