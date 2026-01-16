AFERIY Unveils Next-Generation Portable Power Station Nomad1800 at CES

Source: Media Outreach

LAS VEGAS, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 January 2026 – As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 officially opened, AFERIY, an innovative global brand in the portable clean energy sector, announced the launch of its next-generation portable power station, the Nomad1800, drawing widespread attention from industry professionals and the media.

More Compact Size, Greater Power Output

The AFERIY Nomad1800 keeps the same battery capacity while boosting power output by 50% through system and structural optimization. Weighing 11.6 kg, it is about 10% lighter than the previous model.

Despite its lighter design, it delivers 1800 W rated AC output (peak 3600 W), powering appliances like rice cookers, kettles, car refrigerators, and induction cooktops for camping, RVs, and home emergencies.

Fast Charging: 0–80% in 36 Minutes

The Nomad1800 adopts a hybrid fast-charging solution supporting both AC grid power and solar input. It can charge from 0% to 80% in just 36 minutes, significantly reducing charging time. This fast-charging capability allows the Nomad1800 to adapt to short stops, travel intervals, and unexpected power outages, providing users with efficient and predictable energy support.

Safe and Durable LiFePO₄ Battery

The Nomad1800 is equipped with a 1024 Wh lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery supplied by EVE Energy. After more than 4,000 charge and discharge cycles, the battery retains up to 80% of its capacity.

An intelligent BMS monitors voltage, current, and temperature to ensure safe, stable operation even under high load or fast charging.

Industry-Leading Seven-Year Warranty

AFERIY offers the Nomad1800 an industry-leading seven-year warranty on core components and systems, reflecting confidence in its quality, safety, and durability.

Comprehensive Power and Safety Protection

The Nomad1800 features multiple output ports, enabling simultaneous power supply to multiple devices. It also supports UPS functionality, switching within 10 milliseconds during grid power interruptions to protect sensitive equipment such as computers and routers.

Under low-load operation, noise levels remain below 30 dB. In addition, the unit includes built-in LED lighting and an SOS flashing mode to enhance safety during nighttime and emergency use.

About AFERIY

AFERIY is a global brand focused on portable energy storage and clean energy solutions, committed to providing efficient, safe, and reliable power for outdoor activities, home emergency use, and professional applications.

