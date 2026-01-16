Support from community key in response to Mt Roskill fruit fly find

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Significant work continues in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill, with no signs of any further Queensland fruit flies, says Mike Inglis, Biosecurity New Zealand commissioner north.

“We’ve had fantastic support from the Mt Roskill community and sector groups to date, and we appreciate their ongoing cooperation with the restrictions in place. It’s great to see people doing what it takes to protect our primary sector.

“So far, we haven’t found any further fruit flies, larvae, or eggs, which helps provide assurance that we are not dealing with a breeding population,” Mr Inglis says.

“Successfully eradicating this pest depends significantly on support from the local community.

“Our team continues its work on the ground checking traps, slicing and examining fruit, picking up waste from bins in the area for safe disposal, and talking to the local community.”

Biosecurity New Zealand staff will again be visiting local markets this weekend to share information about the response.

More information, including the restrictions in place, can be found on our website Queensland fruit fly detection in Mt Roskill, Auckland

The next media update will be Monday 19 January 2026 unless there is anything to report over the weekend.