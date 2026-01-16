Person critically hurt after reports of gunfire in Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A person is in a critical condition after reports of gunfire in Auckland’s Onehunga.

A police spokesperson confirmed armed police were in the area of Arthur St and had cordoned off part of the busy road.

Hato Hone St John told RNZ they were called to the scene shortly after 11am on Friday.

A spokesperson said one person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

