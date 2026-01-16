Former All Black Craig Dowd deplores Scott Robertson’s sacking

Source: Radio New Zealand

A former All Black has called the public leaking of the internal review into Scott Robertson’s All Black side “horrific”.

Robertson was unceremoniously sacked on Thursday afternoon as head coach of the All Blacks after just two years at the helm.

The NZ Herald reported the “scathing” post-season review outlined dissatisfaction among senior players and members of the wider management of the squad around the All Blacks’ coaching, culture and environment.

A veteran of 60 tests, Craig Dowd said the leak was a sad indictment on the players.

“There’s been a lot of mistrust going on somewhere. There’s absolutely no winner the way this has all panned out.

“I’m really disappointed that the review has made its way to the media. That should be done under the cloak of silence and when it gets out and open for public scrutiny, it’s horrific.”

Dowd said he was “gutted” for Robertson, and condemned the current players for not standing by him.

“If there’s a problem, senior players have a right to go to the powers at be, and that relationship is a two-way street. That’s what the culture of the All Blacks is about.

“It’s about working together because not everyone on the team is going to like each other. Big deal. Get over it. The sole purpose is that silver fern on your chest. Bitching and griping and carrying on like little kids is just pathetic.”

However, NZ Rugby chairperson David Kirk disputes that the decision was driven by player power.

“It’s the mature and appropriate listening to players who in the end are the people who have to deliver on the field for us and they need to have coaching and an environment set up in a way which helps them perform on the field.”

Speculation has been rife that superstar Ardie Savea was not willing to return to the All Blacks with Robertson in charge, another rumour that Kirk quashed.

“It’s very unfair to say that Ardie somehow led something. Not at all. He expressed public opinions, some of those opinions were not agreed to by other players. Some of them would have been, but all of the players are individuals.”

Dowd, though, felt there was a sense of revolt.

“I think the hand was forced because it (the review) did make its way out there and that speculation never goes away. Poor old ‘Razor’ is just collateral damage for something that should never have happened in the first place.”

No interest in ABs’ role

Dowd, who has coached both in Aotearoa and England, said the traditionally coveted job was not one he would be interested in right now.

“Finding a replacement is not going to be easy because really, the likes of Jamie Joseph and others, do they want the job? You haven’t gone in on your own terms. You’ve gone in to plug holes on a ship. There are a couple of names you can throw out there that could do it, but good luck to them.”

Dowd said he has been in contact with Robertson and was confident his coaching career would endure.

“I’ve sent him a text telling him to keep his head up and not listen to the naysayers. He’s got to where he has on his own merit.

“He’s a quality coach. He’s got a proven track record. It’s not the end of Razor. I think the last coach that went out on similar terms was a guy called Wayne Smith. And where is he now?”

