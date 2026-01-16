NZ accepts Vice Chair role at upcoming World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference

Source: New Zealand Government

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay has been appointed Vice Chair for the World Trade Organisation’s 14th Ministerial Trade Negotiation Conference, for a second consecutive time following his role at MC13 in Abu Dhabi two years ago.

The 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) will be held from 26-29 March 2026 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

“I am honoured to once again accept this nomination from WTO members, which underscores New Zealand’s enduring commitment to the multilateral trading system,” Mr McClay says.

Mr McClay will depart for Switzerland next week for WTO ministerial preparatory meetings, FIT Partnership discussions, and bilateral engagements with key trade partners to advance New Zealand’s priorities ahead of MC14.

“The WTO and its rules remain vital for New Zealand as a small, open economy, providing certainty for our exporters on the global stage,” Mr McClay says.

“As Vice Chair, I will work closely with the host Chair and members to help deliver a successful conference, with a strong focus on advancing better outcomes for agricultural exporters, concluding fisheries subsidies reforms, the WTO E-commerce moratorium and strengthening the WTO’s dispute settlement process.”

New Zealand is one of three Vice Chairs, alongside Jamaica and the Philippines.

Ministerial conferences are the highest decision-making body of the World Trade Organisation.

“These meetings are an important opportunity to strengthen relationships and advance initiatives that deliver real benefits for our exporters and economy,” Mr McClay says.

