Traffic jams as carpark closure clashes with EB Games closing down sale

Source: Radio New Zealand

Queensgate Mall in Lower Hutt has assured shoppers closures to parts of the carpark are temporary, and caused by planned maintenance.

The closure of parts of the parking building exacerbated traffic jams on Thursday as crowds queued for the closing down sale at EB Games.

The closed areas have prompted questions and speculation online.

The mall contains, among other stores, an IMAX cinema, Farmers, the Warehouse, H&M, and Woolworths.

Facebook / Hutt City Councillor Brady Dyer

A spokesperson for the mall said in a statement the recent closures were “a precautionary measure to allow for planned maintenance works to be completed safely”.

“The affected areas are clearly marked, and while there is no risk to customers, colleagues or our retail partners, vehicle and pedestrian access has been restricted while these works are being completed,” they said.

They expected access to be reinstated next week, subject to progress on-site. The mall remained open and trading as usual, and other car parks remained available.

“We are aware there has been increased traffic driven by a combination of planned maintenance, weather conditions, and higher-than-usual customer demand, including the EB Games 50 percent sale, which has lifted visitation to the centre,” they said.

EB Games announced on Wednesday that it would be shutting all 38 stores around the country by 31 January, and videos on social media showed lines snaking around the mall on Thursday.

Hutt City Council told RNZ it had not been involved in decisions to close the carpark.

In 2018, the mall was partially closed for earthquake strengthening.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand