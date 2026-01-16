National accounts (income, saving, assets, and liabilities): September 2025 quarter – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

National accounts (income, saving, assets, and liabilities): September 2025 quarter – information release

15 January 2026

We have developed experimental quarterly estimates for institutional sector accounts and balance sheets, to provide more timely data on New Zealand’s economy. We have published these experimental estimates on a quarterly basis since the first release for the March 2021 quarter.

Key facts

Quarterly income and outlay accounts

In the September 2025 quarter, compared with the June 2025 quarter (in seasonally adjusted terms):

household saving decreased $928 million to $703 million

household net disposable income fell 0.7 percent ($471 million): income tax payable rose 3 percent ($468 million) interest received by households fell 5.9 percent ($198 million) income of self-employed businesses (entrepreneurial income) received by households rose 0.9 percent ($101 million) compensation of employees rose 0.1 percent ($69 million) dividends received by households fell 2.2 percent ($36 million) interest paid by households fell 6.1 percent ($159 million)

household final consumption expenditure rose 0.7 percent ($457 million)

non-financial business enterprises saving rose $2.9 billion to $6.2 billion

interest received by financial business enterprises fell 6.0 percent ($688 million)

interest paid by financial business enterprises fell 5.1 percent ($578 million).

