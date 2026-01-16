Winston Peters off to Kiribati a year after being snubbed

Source: Radio New Zealand

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters leaves for Kiribati on Sunday after being snubbed by the country’s president last year.

Peters said the government was rethinking development support last February after Kiribati President Taneti Maamau withdrew a week before a planned visit.

New Zealand gave Kiribati NZ$102 million from 2021 to 2024.

Peters’ upcoming trip will be the first time a New Zealand Foreign Minister has visited the Pacific Island nation since 2019, when he last visited.

“New Zealand is a steadfast partner with Kiribati. We are committed to building on our long-standing relationship across a range of areas, as we work together to enhance resilience, prosperity and security in the Pacific,” he said.

Kiribati is the last Pacific Island Forum member country for Peters to visit this term, making him the first Foreign Affairs Minister to visit all 17 member countries in office.

He will also make a stop in Palau as it prepares to host the region’s leading assembly, the Pacific Islands Forum, this year.

New Zealand is due to host the forum in 2027.

“New Zealand and Palau are coordinating closely on the critical regional issues for the Pacific as we both prepare to host the forum,” Peters said.

“We look forward to continuing our engagement with Palau, which is a world leader on marine resource management.”

It will be Peters’ second time in Palau this term, having led a Ministerial delegation there in 2024.

Peters departs on Sunday and returns next Thursday.

