Man charged after family harm incident in Masterton

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man following a family harm incident in Masterton.

Officers were called to a River Road address late Thursday afternoon and found a woman unconscious and bleeding.

She was taken to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

The man was due to appear in Masterton District Court on Friday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“A scene examination is underway at the River Road address and residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area while further enquiries are made,” Detective Inspector Jamie Woods said.

“We want to reassure the members of our community that there is no risk to public safety following this isolated incident.”

Anyone with information that could help police was urged to contact them via 105, quoting file number 260115/7089, or provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

