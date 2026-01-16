Homicide investigation launched, Marewa

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Marewa this morning.

Emergency services were called to Savage Cres just before 11:10am after receiving reports a man had been assaulted.

Upon arrival, the man was located with critical injuries. Despite the best efforts of first responders, he died at the scene a short time after.

A 26-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene, and is due to appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow (17 January) charged with murder.

Savage Cres is currently cordoned off while Police conduct a scene examination and work to establish the circumstances leading up to the assault.

