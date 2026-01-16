Don McGlashan doesn’t feel like ‘a colourful enough specimen’ for new doco

Source: Radio New Zealand
Legendary New Zealand singer and songwriter Don McGlashan reckons there are far more interesting people than him to focus a documentary on.
“I do feel that I’m not kind of a colourful enough specimen to go under the microscope, there’s other specimens out there that might be more interesting to look at,” McGlashan tells RNZ’s On the Air.
Despite that, he had been approached half a dozen times to do a story on his life, but nothing ever came to fruition.
This video is hosted on Youtube.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand