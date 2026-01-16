Six60 have a new album: ‘For sure the best songs we’ve written’

Source: Radio New Zealand
Eighteen years after their debut, New Zealand band Six60 reckon their new album is their best work ever.
On Right Here Right Now, which drops next month, the band rediscover the “beautiful naivety” they had as music-loving flatmates at Otago University, say frontman Matiu Walters and guitarist Ji Fraser.
“I just feel like we’re in our prime and we’ve learnt so much,” Walters tells RNZ’s Summer Times.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand