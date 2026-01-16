Person critically wounded in shooting in Auckland’s Onehunga

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Calvin Samuel

A person has been left with life-threatening injuries after reportedly being shot in Auckland’s Onehunga.

A police spokesperson confirmed armed police were in the area of Arthur St and had cordoned off part of the busy road.

Do you know more? Get in touch at: iwitness@rnz.co.nz

Police said they received reports a person had received injuries consistent with a gunshot wound at a property shortly after 11am.

St John said they transported one person to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

RNZ/Calvin Samuel

An increased police presence will remain in the area while an investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand