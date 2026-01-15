Tennis: Cam Norrie out of ASB Classic after loss to Giovanni Perricard

Source: Radio New Zealand

Local favourite and fifth seed Cam Norrie is out of the ASB Classic after losing 6-4 3-6 7-6 to Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Big serving Perricard is continuing his impressive run at the tournament, with his latest victory featuring 25 aces.

Norrie, who lived in Auckland from when he was three, until he was 16, now represents Great Britain, but gets well supported in his ‘hometown’ tournament.

Norrie took the first set 6-4, before Perricard fought back to take the second set 6-3.

Norrie had a match point at 5-4 in the third set, but couldn’t take advantage as he sent a backhand well wide, keeping Perricard alive in the match.

The deciding set was even until the tiebreak, where Perricard quickly found himself up 6-1. Norrie saved three match points, before Perricard fittingly finished the match with a booming ace down the centre.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Perricard said it was a very tough match.

“It was intense at the end. I’m happy to win this one, it was a real fight, he’s [Norrie] a true fighter.”

Perricard will now face the winner of Hamad Medjedovic or Jakub Mensik in Thursday’s quarterfinal.

Earlier, American top seed Ben Shelton impressed in his victory over Argentina’s Francisco Comesana.

