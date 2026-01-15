Smoke warning lifts for Dunedin after scout hall catches fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

Firefighters will continue working into the night to put out a blaze at a scout hall in the Dunedin suburb of Roslyn.

Fire and Emergency said a heavy digger was demolishing the front of the building so firefighters could finish dampening down the interior.

The fire broke out about 3.40pm on Wednesday.

Photos shared with RNZ showed a two-storey building engulfed in flames.

The fire had been producing large amounts of smoke, particularly in the Kaikorai Valley north of Stuart Street, prompting FENZ to send out a smoke warning.

That warning that advised people to stay inside with doors and windows close has since lifted.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.

Cordons remain in place on Stuart Street and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The Otago Regional Council earlier set up booms to reduce the amount of contaminated water running off the site of the fire.

