Live: Black Caps v India – second ODI

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the action as the Black Caps take on India for the second one-day international in Rajkot.

Virat Kohli hit 93 to help India chase down 301 in a tense four-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI on Sunday night (NZT).

First ball at Niranjan Shah Stadium is at 9pm NZT.

SHAMMI MEHRA

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand