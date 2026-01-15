Faulty ferry doesn’t damper Bluebridge bookings

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mary Argue

Bluebridge says sailings are fully booked for vehicle space into February. It comes after a fault with the ramp on one of its Cook Strait ferries cancelled days of sailings during the busy holiday period.

Around 200 passengers aboard a night sailing on the Connemara last Thursday ended up being stranded on the docked boat for 15 hours following a problem with the winch that controls the stern door.

Sailings were cancelled through to Tuesday this week.

Supplied

In an alert on its website, Bluebridge said it was currently experiencing very high demand.

“Our sailings are fully booked into February,” it said.

“All ferries are operating as normal, but our phone lines and inbox are extremely busy due to peak‑season volumes.”

Bluebridge said the fastest way to check availability or make a booking was online, or via their 0800 number.

“Any seats that become available will appear online first.”

Customers were advised that phone wait times could be longer than usual as Bluebridge were operating at peak capacity.

Bluebridge has been approached for comment.

Have you been affected by the high demand? Email iwitness@rnz.co.nz

In a statement earlier this week StraitNZ Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady said the majority of people affected by the Connemara cancellations had been allocated to alternative sailings or chosen to travel by other means.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and apologise again for the disruption caused. We’re working as quickly as possible to liaise with those impacted but it does take time,” Dady said.

“It’s the most difficult time of year to experience a mechanical issue such as this with already heavy demand for sailings but we want to reassure our passengers we’re doing our best to assist getting them across Cook Strait to their destination as quickly as possible,” he said.

When can you book a ferry?

RNZ went through Bluebridge’s website to see when a sailing could be booked.

For two passengers with a car, the first available sailing RNZ found was Friday 20 February at 2am from Wellington to Picton, with limited sailings through to the end of February.

In the reverse direction, there were limited sailings listed in January and most sailings appeared to be available from February.

RNZ also looked at availability on competitor Cook Strait ferry the Interislander.

For two people and a car there were limited sailings in the next week. Picton sailings were available through February while Wellington sailings were booked out until 23 February.

On both Interislander and Bluebridge, more sailings were available without a vehicle.

Interislander says it has limited space, had 100 percent reliability over holiday period

An Interislander spokesperson said its releasing vehicle capacity whenever possible to accommodate the high demand, including for the upcoming long weekends, but it warns space is likely to be very limited.

“While Interislander’s ships are fully booked for vehicle passengers departing Wellington until late February, there is some vehicle capacity departing Picton, and we have availability for foot passengers travelling both ways.”

The spokesperson said this was Interislander’s first peak season operating with two ships.

“Reliability was 100 percent throughout the busy festive period; most sailings were full, and our on-time performance was excellent. We’re proud to have delivered a safe, reliable service so far, helping tens of thousands of New Zealanders and visitors cross Cook Strait.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand