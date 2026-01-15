Police appeal for information after serious assault in Wellington

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wellington Police are asking the public to help identify three men who they believe are able to assist with an investigation into a number of serious assaults in Churton Park.

Police were called to a gathering at a premises in Churton Park on Saturday 13 December, 2025.

Acting Detective Sergeant Laura Murdoch said about 90 people were in attendance of the supervised gathering, when four people arrived uninvited.

“The alleged offenders were masked, and one was armed with a weapon,” Murdoch said.

They then went on to conduct a “planned, violent, unprovoked assault on seven young people in attendance of the gathering before fleeing the area.”

“The seven people received a range of injuries, from minor bruising to a fractured skull which required surgery.”

Police have established the alleged offenders attended the Mobil Gas Station in Johnsonville around 20 minutes prior to the assault

An 18-year-old Tawa man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to injure, and common assault.

Police are now asking the public to help identify three people who they believe could assist in enquiries into the assault.

Murdoch said one man is wearing a ’36’ Pittsburgh Steelers NFL jersey, light coloured denim shorts, and blue and white basketball sneakers.

The second man is wearing a black hoodie with ‘Lakers’ printed on the front, dark-coloured shorts, white sneakers, and has a diamante stud earring in their left ear.

A third person cannot be seen in the images, however, has been described as wearing a grey hoodie, beige / grey shorts, and black sneakers.

If you know who these men may be, or attended the gathering, please get in touch with Police at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking ‘Update Report’, using the reference number 251217/8772.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or through 0800 555 111.

