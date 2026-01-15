Netball NZ gets new interim boss and a high performance expert

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Netball New Zealand has appointed an interim chief executive and a new Silver Ferns high performance lead, who both come with impressive CVs.

Jane Patterson has been hired as interim boss, following Jennie Wyllie’s decision to step down as CEO in December 2025 after nine year’s in the job.

And a former NBA performance director, Chelsea Lane, has been appointed as Head of Performance – Silver Ferns.

Wyllie stepped down after what will be remembered as Netball New Zealand’s most turbulent year. In 2025 the organisation struggled to secure a broadcast deal for the ANZ Premiership, the sport’s domestic showpiece.

But the biggest damage to the organisation’s reputation came in September when it announced that Silver Ferns’ coach Dame Noeline Taurua was being suspended, due to concerns in the high performance environment, sparked by player complaints.

The saga played out in the media for weeks before Dame Noeline was eventually reinstated, but calls for ‘heads to roll’ at Netball NZ came from many quarters of the netball community.

Patterson has more than three decades of experience across sport and major events in New Zealand and internationally. Her career highlights include serving as Chief Operating Officer (New Zealand) for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

She spent four years as COO and CMO of IRONMAN Asia Pacific and previously held the role of CEO of the Netball World Cup 2007, hosted in New Zealand. Most recently, she served as Interim CEO of Badminton New Zealand, a role she completed in December.

Patterson, who steps into the role on 19 January, believes she has a strong connection to the history, people and traditions that underpin netball in Aotearoa.

“Since first playing netball at the age of seven, I’ve carried a deep respect for the game and its proud place in New Zealand sport. Stepping into this role comes with a real sense of responsibility, and I’m committed to working alongside our staff, the Board, and the wider community to ensure the organisation remains strong, united, and focused for the future.

“My immediate focus as Interim CEO is to provide stability, clarity, and support across the organisation. This is a time to listen, to connect with our staff and communities nation-wide, and to ensure netball is well positioned for the future – both on and off the court,” Patterson said.

Lane’s appointment has been described as “further strengthening leadership within the Silver Ferns high performance programme.”

The Netball New Zealand press release said Lane will support the Silver Ferns with a clear, aligned, reliable and world-class performance system, “helping to assemble the team that will take the programme forward.”

Lane has more than 20 years’ experience across elite and professional sport, including senior roles with NBA franchises and national sporting bodies.

Her career includes helping transform the Atlanta Hawks from a low-performing franchise to a top-three NBA team within three seasons, as well as contributing to multiple NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors.

Netball New Zealand said closer to home, her work had strengthened high-performance capability at NZ Cricket and Basketball New Zealand, alongside mentoring performance leaders internationally.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said: “Chelsea’s proven ability to align performance, people and culture will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the Silver Ferns programme. I’m looking forward to working closely with her as we prepare for the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Netball New Zealand believe both appointments will provide stability, additional support and experienced leadership at an important time for netball in Aotearoa.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand